Razor thin: Waverly South County earns tough victory over Nokomis 50-42

Waverly South County knocked off Nokomis 50-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 7.

The Redskins showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-12 advantage over the Vipers as the first quarter ended.

Nokomis came from behind to grab the advantage 29-24 at half over Waverly South County.

Waverly South County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-35 lead over Nokomis.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Vipers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 final quarter, too.

