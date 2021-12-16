Razor thin: Tolono Unity earns tough victory over Stanford Olympia 42-38

Tolono Unity posted a tight 42-38 win over Stanford Olympia in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 16.
In recent action on December 2, Stanford Olympia faced off against Farmington and Tolono Unity took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 9 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.
