Razor thin: Normal Community West earns tough victory over Springfield 51-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Normal Community West's direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield 51-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Normal Community West took on Bloomington on December 29 at Bloomington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
