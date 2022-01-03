Razor thin: Mt. Pulaski earns tough victory over Clinton 42-40

Mt. Pulaski poked just enough holes in Clinton's defense to garner a taut 42-40 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 3.
In recent action on December 27, Clinton faced off against Monticello and Mt Pulaski took on Auburn on December 27 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.
