Razor thin: Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep earns tough victory over Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 57-49

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 57-49 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 4.
Recently on December 30 , Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep squared up on Arlington Heights St. Viator in a basketball game . For more, click here.
