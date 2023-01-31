Razor thin: Chicago Mother Mcauley earns tough verdict over River Forest Trinity 53-45

The cardiac kids of Chicago Mother Mcauley unleashed every advantage to outlast River Forest Trinity 53-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Chicago Mother Mcauley and River Forest Trinity faced off on January 13, 2022 at River Forest Trinity High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 21, River Forest Trinity faced off against Chicago Northside College . Click here for a recap. Chicago Mother Mcauley took on New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central on January 26 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central High School. For more, click here.

