It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Marist wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-41 over Tinley park Andrew at Tinley Park Andrew High on February 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 4, Chicago Marist faced off against Joliet Catholic. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.