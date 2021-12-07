Razor thin: Chicago Jones College Prep earns tough victory over Chicago Westinghouse 36-35

Chicago Jones College Prep found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Westinghouse 36-35 in Illinois girls basketball on December 7.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Jones College Prep faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Lane Tech on December 2 at Chicago Westinghouse. For more, click here.
