Razor thin: Chicago Clemente earns tough verdict over Chicago Rickover Naval 37-36

Chicago Clemente topped Chicago Rickover Naval 37-36 in a tough tilt in Illinois girls basketball on December 20.
In recent action on December 15, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Phoenix and Chicago Rickover Naval took on Chicago Academy on December 16 at Chicago Rickover Naval Academy. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.