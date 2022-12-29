Rayna Powers' driving layup at buzzer lifts Normal Community to thrilling win over Carmel in State Farm Holiday Classic semifinal

NORMAL — The clock was winding down in a tense State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Girls semifinal thriller Thursday with the score tied.

Let Rayna Powers tell the rest of the story.

"I saw Olivia Corson coming off the pick," said the Normal Community sophomore. "She handed me the ball, and I saw a gap open and took it."

Powers barreled down the right side of the lane and sank a layup as the buzzer sounded. Her teammates mobbed her under the basket as the undefeated Iron beat No. 1-seed Mundelein Carmel, 36-34, at the NCHS Gym.

The victory lifted fourth-seeded NCHS, which improved to 14-0, into Friday's 7 p.m. championship game against No. 2 Washington at Shirk Center. The Panthers beat No. 3 Hyde Park, 54-25, in the other semifinal.

NCHS took its first lead of the game at 34-32 as Ali Ince sank two free throws with 1:04 left. Carmel's Mia Gillis answered with a layup with :54.0 showing before the Iron held the ball for the final shot.

Corson, guarded out front by 6-5 Carmel star Jordan Wood, dribbled out front until about 10 seconds remained. She then went left before giving the ball to Powers.

Wood, on a switch, nearly stripped the ball from Powers. But Powers regrouped and, with the towering Wood finally not guarding the basket, went past a couple defenders and made the game winner.

"It was such a grind and battle. I loved the grit our kids showed," said NCHS head coach Dave Feeney. "That's what we kept reminding them in the timeouts. This is what this is about, getting better. Enjoy the fight and enjoy the moment. I thought our kids really embraced that."

Powers paced NCHS, ranked No. 8 in the Class 4A state poll, with nine points. Corson added eight points and Ince had six points, going 6 of 6 at the line in the fourth quarter.

Wood, a Michigan State recruit, led the Corsairs (11-3), the defending Class 3A state champion and ranked No. 2 in the Class 3A state poll, with 16 points.

"She distorts the game. It's a different game. There were shots we thought we were open and she gets a piece," said Feeney. "There were shots we were open and we were putting more arch on it and missed some layups because she was in the area.

"But we wanted our kids to keep attacking. That's what makes me so proud how the game ended. Ali Ince driving and drawing a foul. Rayna Powers attacking and getting the game winner. Our relentlessness doing that was the difference."

NCHS had practice beating the buzzer before Powers did it at the end.

Sophia Feeney's layup off an inbound pass before the halftime buzzer cut Carmel's lead to 17-16. Then Powers' rebound basket to conclude the third quarter got NCHS within 27-24.

Dave Feeney said regrouping mentally and physically for Washington could be a challenge. The Iron routed the Panthers, 47-27, on Dec. 15.

"I told them you deserve to have prime time in the Shirk Center before a great atmosphere. We want to have that experience," said Feeney. "We know we're going to be playing a good team on day four after three hard-fought single-digit wins. I'm not sure how much we'll have in the tank, but we'll enjoy the experience and get better because of it."

Small School Girls

Central Catholic 76, Winnebago 53: Lauren Emm scored 20 points while Cate Uhren added 18 and Emme Hurie 11 as Central Catholic claimed the consolation championship at Bloomington's Robert Frank Arena.

Sacred Heart-Griffin 33, U High 28: University High took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter before Sacred Heart-Griffin prevailed in the fifth-place game at BHS. Mo Peteline paced the Pioneers with 13 points.

