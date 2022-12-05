Raymond Lincolnwood survives close clash with Mt. Olive 44-38

Raymond Lincolnwood eventually plied victory away from Mt. Olive 44-38 on December 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Raymond Lincolnwood and Mt Olive played in a 26-18 game on December 6, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
