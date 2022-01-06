Raymond Lincolnwood slips past Pawnee 34-33

Mighty close, mighty fine, Raymond Lincolnwood wore a victory shine after clipping Pawnee 34-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 28, Pawnee faced off against Hillsboro and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Gillespie on December 30 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For more, click here.
The Indians moved ahead of the Lancers 24-19 to start the fourth quarter.
Raymond Lincolnwood's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-9 points differential.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.