Raymond Lincolnwood carves slim margin over Pawnee 38-34

A tight-knit tilt turned in Raymond Lincolnwood's direction just enough to squeeze past Pawnee 38-34 on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Raymond Lincolnwood and Pawnee played in a 34-33 game on January 6, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 27, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Gillespie and Pawnee took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on December 22 at Pawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.
