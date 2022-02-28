Quincy Notre Dame topples Normal University 30-28

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Quincy Notre Dame wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 30-28 over Normal University in Illinois girls basketball on February 28.
Quincy Notre Dame's offense jumped to a 11-10 lead over Normal University at the half.
The Raiders' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 19-18 points differential.
Recently on February 22 , Normal University squared up on Sherrard in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
