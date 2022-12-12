Quincy Notre Dame squeaks past Havana in tight tilt 57-51

Yes, Quincy Notre Dame looked relaxed while edging Havana, but no autographs please after its 57-51 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Quincy Notre Dame and Havana played in a 57-43 game on December 11, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Havana faced off against Elmwood and Quincy Notre Dame took on Pleasant Plains on December 6 at Quincy Notre Dame High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.