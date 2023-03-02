Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Quincy Notre Dame passed in a 66-57 victory at Chicago Butler's expense for an Illinois girls basketball victory on March 2.

In recent action on Feb. 23, Chicago Butler faced off against Chicago Phillips . For more, click here. Quincy Notre Dame took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Feb. 16 at Quincy Notre Dame High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.