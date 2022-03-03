Quincy Notre Dame denies Pana's challenge 56-44

Playing with a winning hand, Quincy Notre Dame trumped Pana 56-44 on March 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Recently on February 25 , Pana squared up on Paris in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Raiders opened with a 9-6 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.
Quincy Notre Dame registered a 29-23 advantage at half over Pana.
Quincy Notre Dame jumped to a 44-33 bulge over Pana as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.