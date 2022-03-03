 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Quincy Notre Dame denies Pana's challenge 56-44

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Quincy Notre Dame trumped Pana 56-44 on March 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on February 25 , Pana squared up on Paris in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Raiders opened with a 9-6 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

Quincy Notre Dame registered a 29-23 advantage at half over Pana.

Quincy Notre Dame jumped to a 44-33 bulge over Pana as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morton knocks off Washington 44-38

Morton wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 44-38 victory over Washington during this Illinois girls…

Watch Now: Related Video

Pattern change underway in Southwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News