Quincy Notre Dame delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Springfield 62-54

Quincy Notre Dame posted a tight 62-54 win over Springfield during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Recently on December 29 , Springfield squared up on Mundelein Carmel Catholic in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Quincy Notre Dame a 24-15 lead over Springfield.
The Raiders kept a 34-29 half margin at the Senators' expense.
Quincy Notre Dame enjoyed a modest margin over Springfield with a 51-46 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as Quincy Notre Dame outscored Springfield 11-8 in the final period.
