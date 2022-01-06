 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy Notre Dame delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Springfield 62-54

Quincy Notre Dame posted a tight 62-54 win over Springfield during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Recently on December 29 , Springfield squared up on Mundelein Carmel Catholic in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Quincy Notre Dame a 24-15 lead over Springfield.

The Raiders kept a 34-29 half margin at the Senators' expense.

Quincy Notre Dame enjoyed a modest margin over Springfield with a 51-46 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as Quincy Notre Dame outscored Springfield 11-8 in the final period.

