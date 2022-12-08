Quincy Notre Dame cancels check from Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 36-24

Quincy Notre Dame notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 36-24 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 8.

Quincy Notre Dame moved in front of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 12-2 to begin the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Cyclones got within 20-13.

Quincy Notre Dame jumped to a 29-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-3 points differential.

