Quick jolt prompts Washington to power past Normal University 57-12

Washington was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 57-12 victory over Normal University at Washington Community High on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Washington faced off against Morton and Normal University took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 10 at Normal University High School. For results, click here.
