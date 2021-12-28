Putting it all together: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overwhelms Kankakee Bishop McNamara 60-16

 Skip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Kankakee Bishop McNamara 60-16 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved in front of Kankakee Bishop McNamara 18-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 38-16 halftime margin at the Fightin' Irish's expense.

The third quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 55-16 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.

