Putting it all together: Springfield overwhelms Champaign Centennial 51-23

Springfield swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Champaign Centennial 51-23 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 17, Springfield faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Manual on December 18 at Peoria Manual High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Senators moved in front of the Chargers 22-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Senators' supremacy showed as they carried a 42-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
