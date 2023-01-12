Putting it all together: Petersburg PORTA overwhelms Riverton 56-17

Petersburg PORTA painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Riverton's defense for a 56-17 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.
The last time Petersburg PORTA and Riverton played in a 33-29 game on December 20, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Havana and Riverton took on New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on January 5 at Riverton High School. Click here for a recap.
