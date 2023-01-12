 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Putting it all together: Petersburg PORTA overwhelms Riverton 56-17

  • 0

Petersburg PORTA painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Riverton's defense for a 56-17 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.

The last time Petersburg PORTA and Riverton played in a 33-29 game on December 20, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Havana and Riverton took on New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on January 5 at Riverton High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News