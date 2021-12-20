Putting it all together: Metamora overwhelms Joliet Catholic 52-20

Yes, Metamora looked superb in beating Joliet Catholic, but no autographs please after its 52-20 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The Redbirds opened with a 15-9 advantage over the Hilltoppers through the first quarter.
The Redbirds fought to a 28-11 half margin at the Hilltoppers' expense.
