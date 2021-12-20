Putting it all together: Metamora overwhelms Joliet Catholic 52-20

Yes, Metamora looked superb in beating Joliet Catholic, but no autographs please after its 52-20 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The Redbirds opened with a 15-9 advantage over the Hilltoppers through the first quarter.

The Redbirds fought to a 28-11 half margin at the Hilltoppers' expense.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.