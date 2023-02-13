Elmhurst York lit up the scoreboard on February 13 to propel past Chicago Von Steuben for a 55-24 victory on February 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.