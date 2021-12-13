Putting it all together: El Paso-Gridley overwhelms Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 57-22

El Paso-Gridley rolled past Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op for a comfortable 57-22 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 13.
In recent action on December 2, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Fisher and Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op took on Earlville on December 7 at Earlville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
