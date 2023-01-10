Putting it all together: Dunlap overwhelms Metamora 71-48

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Dunlap's performance in a 71-48 destruction of Metamora in Illinois girls basketball action on January 10.

Last season, Dunlap and Metamora faced off on January 27, 2022 at Dunlap High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 29, Dunlap faced off against Peoria and Metamora took on Bartonville Limestone on January 4 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For a full recap, click here.

