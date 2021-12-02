Putting it all together: Chicago Rickover Naval overwhelms Chicago Phoenix Military 36-16

Chicago Rickover Naval dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 36-16 victory over Chicago Phoenix Military on December 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.