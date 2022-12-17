Putting it all together: Chicago Resurrection overwhelms Chicago Lincoln Park 51-28

Chicago Lincoln Park had no answers as Chicago Resurrection compiled a 51-28 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 10, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Chicago Payton and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Evanston on December 10 at Evanston Township High School. Click here for a recap
