Putting it all together: Athens overwhelms Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 53-20

Athens showered the scoreboard with points to drown Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 53-20 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Athens jumped in front of Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 12-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors took control in the third quarter with a 42-13 advantage over the Storm.
Recently on January 8 , Athens squared up on Glasford Illini Bluffs in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
