Princeville outlasts Tremont 53-42

Tremont was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Princeville prevailed 53-42 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Tremont and Princeville squared off with December 27, 2021 at Princeville High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 19, Princeville faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Tremont took on Heyworth on December 12 at Tremont High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.