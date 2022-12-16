Pretty portrait: Rochester paints a victorious picture in win over Normal University 41-25

Rochester pushed past Normal University for a 41-25 win in Illinois girls basketball on December 16.
In recent action on December 6, Normal University faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Rochester took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 9 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
