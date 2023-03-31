FIRST TEAM
Ellie Cahill, Eureka, 5-10, senior
First team AP, IBCA all-stater is Hornets’ all-time leading scorer
Olivia Corson, Normal Community, 5-11, junior
Second team IBCA 4A all-stater, Big 12 all-star led 31-4 Iron team in scoring
Dalia DeJesus, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 5-11, freshman
Second team IBCA Class 2A all-stater already attracting college interest
Kallie Evans, Fisher, 5-9, senior
First team all-HOIC member and all-defensive team selection averaged 18.6 points
Kloe Froebe, Lincoln, 5-9, junior
Consensus 3A all-stater, Area leading scorer repeats as Player of Year
Bailey Masching, Pontiac, 5-9, junior
Averaged 22.5 points to earn second team IBCA 2A all-state honors
Ashlyn May, Fieldcrest, 5-9, senior
1st team IBCA, 2nd team AP all-state pick helped Fieldcrest to back-to-back 30-win seasons
Whitney Rumbold, Tremont, 5-10, senior
Heart of Illinois all-star averaged 15.5 points and 9.9 rebounds
Chloe Sisco, Prairie Central, 5-6, senior
Area’s leader in 3-pointers for second straight year was third team all-state pick
Elyssa Stenger, Central Catholic, 5-10, senior
All-Illini Prairie choice was third team IBCA all-stater
HONORABLE MENTION
Ella Ausmus (Eureka), Katie Barger (Bloomington); Kelsey Bartels (Tri-Valley), Jenna Bowman (Lincoln), Molly Buckles (LeRoy), Haley Carver (Fieldcrest), Clara Dempsey (Clinton), Kyra Denning (Heyworth), Sophia Feeney (Normal Community), Addy Freihaut (Tri-Valley), Becca Heitzig (Lincoln), Ali Ince (Normal Community), Emily Kobel (Normal West), Carolyn Megow (Fieldcrest), Erin Pulliam (Tremont), Giana Rawlings (Normal Community), Brinley Stevens (Ridgeview), Addison Swadinsky (Deer Creek-Mackinaw), Kaitlin White (Fieldcrest).
