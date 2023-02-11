Westmont recorded a big victory over Lisle 61-38 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 11.

The last time Lisle and Westmont played in a 53-21 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Westmont faced off against Lisle Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family . For a full recap, click here. Lisle took on Coal City on February 6 at Coal City High School. For more, click here.

