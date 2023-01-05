Powerhouse performance: River Forest Trinity roars to big win over Chicago Payton 68-31

River Forest Trinity's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Chicago Payton 68-31 on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
