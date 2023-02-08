Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Pleasant Plains did exactly that with a 48-27 win against Petersburg PORTA in Illinois girls basketball action on February 8.

Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 12-8 margin over Petersburg PORTA after the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 28-15 advantage at half over the Blue Jays.

Pleasant Plains stormed to a 38-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cardinals outscored the Blue Jays 10-6 in the final quarter.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA played in a 37-33 game on December 6, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Pleasant Plains faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . For a full recap, click here. Petersburg PORTA took on Mason City Illini Central on February 2 at Mason City Illini Central High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.