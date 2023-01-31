 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Powerhouse performance: Petersburg PORTA roars to big win over Williamsville 52-9

  • 0

Petersburg PORTA earned its community's accolades after a 52-9 win over Williamsville in Illinois girls basketball action on January 31.

Last season, Petersburg PORTA and Williamsville squared off with January 13, 2022 at Williamsville High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Stanford Olympia . For results, click here. Williamsville took on Pleasant Plains on January 18 at Williamsville High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News