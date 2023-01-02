Powerhouse performance: Mt. Zion roars to big win over Chrisman 62-12

It was a tough night for Chrisman which was overmatched by Mt. Zion in this 62-12 verdict.
In recent action on December 19, Chrisman faced off against Arcola and Mt Zion took on Shelbyville on December 21 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap
