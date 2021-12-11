Powerhouse performance: Mattoon roars to big win over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 61-36

Mattoon painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's defense for a 61-36 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 11.
