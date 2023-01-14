Powerhouse performance: Lisle Benet roars to big win over Hillside Proviso West 60-36

Lisle Benet flexed its muscle and floored Hillside Proviso West 60-36 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 14.
In recent action on January 7, Lisle Benet faced off against Joliet Catholic. For results, click here.
