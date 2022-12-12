Powerhouse performance: Fairbury Prairie Central roars to big win over Coal City 59-27

Fairbury Prairie Central showed it had the juice to douse Coal City in a points barrage during a 59-27 win for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 12.
