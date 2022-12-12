 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Powerhouse performance: Fairbury Prairie Central roars to big win over Coal City 59-27

  • 0

Fairbury Prairie Central showed it had the juice to douse Coal City in a points barrage during a 59-27 win for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 12.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Coal City squared off with December 13, 2021 at Coal City High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 5, Coal City squared off with Manteno in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton manhandles Heyworth 58-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Clinton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-24 explosion on Heyworth in …

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News