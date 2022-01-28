Powerhouse performance: Des Plaines Willows roars to big win over Chicago Wolcott 72-36

Des Plaines Willows offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Wolcott with an all-around effort during this 72-36 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Recently on January 24 , Des Plaines Willows squared up on Broadlands Heritage in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.