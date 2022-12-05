Powerhouse performance: Clinton roars to big win over Peoria Heights 58-36

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Clinton's performance in a 58-36 destruction of Peoria Heights in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 5.
Last season, Clinton and Peoria Heights squared off with December 6, 2021 at Peoria Heights High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
