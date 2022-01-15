Powerhouse performance: Chicago Resurrection roars to big win over Chicago Payton College Prep 54-33

Yes, Chicago Resurrection looked superb in beating Chicago Payton College Prep, but no autographs please after its 54-33 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 15.
In recent action on January 8, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Fox Lake Grant and Chicago Payton College Prep took on Chicago Whitney Young on January 4 at Chicago Payton College Prep. Click here for a recap
