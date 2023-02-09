Chicago Latin controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-35 win against Elmhurst IC Catholic in Illinois girls basketball action on February 9.

In recent action on February 1, Chicago Latin faced off against Lake Forest L.F. Academy. For more, click here.

