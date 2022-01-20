Powerhouse performance: Chicago Kelly roars to big win over Chicago Juarez 49-22

Chicago Kelly showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Juarez 49-22 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago Harlan and Chicago Kelly took on Chicago Kennedy on January 12 at Chicago Kennedy High School. Click here for a recap
