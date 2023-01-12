Powerhouse performance: Chicago Christ the King roars to big win over Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac 58-19

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Christ the King dismissed Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac by a 58-19 count at Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac High on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 5, Chicago Christ the King squared off with Chicago Providence St Mel in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

