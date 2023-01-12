Powerhouse performance: Chicago Christ the King roars to big win over Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac 58-19

Chicago Christ the King dismissed Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac by a 58-19 count at Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac High on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 5, Chicago Christ the King squared off with Chicago Providence St Mel in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.