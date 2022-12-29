Port Byron Riverdale barely beats St. Joseph-Ogden 36-35

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Port Byron Riverdale could finally catch its breath after a close call against St. Joseph-Ogden in a 36-35 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.

Port Byron Riverdale drew first blood by forging a 11-8 margin over St. Joseph-Ogden after the first quarter.

The Spartans came from behind to grab the advantage 25-19 at intermission over the Rams.

Port Byron Riverdale broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-27 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Rams and the Spartans each scored in the final quarter.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 56-16 game on December 28, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on December 21, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

