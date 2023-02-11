Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Pontiac finally eked out a 60-56 verdict over Coal City on February 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 6, Coal City faced off against Lisle . Click here for a recap. Pontiac took on Rantoul on February 2 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.