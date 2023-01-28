Pontiac posts win at Mason City Illini Central's expense 51-40

Pontiac grabbed a 51-40 victory at the expense of Mason City Illini Central during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Pawnee and Pontiac took on Tolono Unity on January 23 at Pontiac Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
